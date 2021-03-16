Doncic posted 25 points (9-23, FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 16 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes in Monday's 109-99 loss to the Clippers.

Doncic's 25 points led the Mavericks, although the Clippers were able to force some mistakes from the All-Star. He turned the ball over seven times in the loss, three more than his usual average. He''ll try to rectify that issue Wednesday when he faces the Clippers again in the second half of the two-game tilt.