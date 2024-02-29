Doncic ended Wednesday's 136-125 win over the Raptors with 30 points (11-23 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 16 assists, 11 rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes.

Doncic celebrated his 25th birthday in style, notching his 11th triple-double of the season while helping Dallas end its two-game losing streak. The NBA's leading scorer with a career-high 34.4 points per game, Doncic is also averaging personal highs in assists (9.7), steals (1.5) and three-pointers (3.9) for the season.