Doncic supplied 35 points (11-22 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 12 rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal over 40 minutes during Monday's 125-110 victory over the Grizzlies.

Kyrie Irving (foot) was unable to play in the contest, leaving Doncic with even more responsibility than usual in trying to push the Mavs to a 3-0 start. The magnificent point guard didn't disappoint, racking up his second triple-double over his first three games of the campaign while tallying a season-best assist total. Doncic continued his efficient start to the campaign, as he's made at least half of his field-goal attempts in all three of Dallas' contests and has shot a splendid 48.6 percent (18-for-37) from three-point range. Fantasy managers who drafted Doncic with one of the first picks in drafts this season haven't been disappointed, as he's averaging 39.0 points, 11.7 boards, 9.7 dimes and 1.0 steals while shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 70.4 percent from the charity stripe thus far.