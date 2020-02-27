Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Records triple-double Wednesday

Doncic had 26 points (10-25 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 assists, 10 rebounds and one steal over 37 minutes in Wednesday's 109-103 win against San Antonio.

Doncic left Wednesday's game in the first quarter with a thumb injury, but the issue wasn't too severe, and he was able to return and log a triple-double in the win. The 20-year-old has been limited over the beginning of the month as he deals with an ankle injury, but his output Wednesday signals that he could be back to full speed.