Doncic totaled 43 points (12-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 16-21 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 43 minutes during Tuesday's 113-101 loss to the Clippers.

It took a bit for Doncic to warm up after missing a game, but he roared back with 20 points in the fourth quarter, placing the Mavericks within striking distance. He had two key three-pointers to narrow the gap further late in the game, but it wasn't enough to overcome a brilliant night from Kawhi Leonard. Doncic and company have an intriguing matchup against the Lakers Thursday night, where Doncic will likely line up opposite LeBron James.