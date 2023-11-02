Doncic recorded 18 points (5-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 114-105 win over the Bulls.

It was the first time Doncic has shot less than 50 percent from the field this season, but he was buoyed by the scoring efforts of Grant Williams (25 points) and Tim Hardaway (24). Doncic was still able to contribute with his passing and has no registered 10-plus assists for the third time in four games. He's also played 40-plus minutes in consecutive games and will continue to see heavy playing time for as long as running mate Kyrie Irving (foot) remains out.