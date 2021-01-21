Doncic totaled 13 points (5-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists and one block over 36 minutes in Wednesday's 124-112 victory over the Pacers.

Doncic now has five triple-doubles on the season, all recorded within the last eight games. While he continues to fill the stat sheet, his shooting has been less than stellar. Over his last three games, Doncic is shooting only 37.6 percent from the floor and 18.1 percent from beyond the arc.