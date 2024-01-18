Doncic contributed 33 points (12-24 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 127-110 loss to the Lakers.

Doncic missed the Mavericks' previous three games due to an ankle injury, but the issue didn't inhibit his production in his return. The star point guard logged a team-high 36 minutes and finished with team-leading marks in points, rebounds and assists en route to his seventh triple-double of the campaign. Doncic has been a top-10 fantasy asset on a per-game basis this year, averaging 33.6 points, 9.2 dimes, 8.3 boards, 3.9 triples and 1.4 steals over 35 contests.