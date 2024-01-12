Doncic (ankle) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Pelicans, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.
Doncic will miss his second straight game Saturday due to a nagging ankle injury. Tim Hardaway will likely draw another start in his absence. Doncic's next chance to suit up is Monday's rematch with the Pelicans.
