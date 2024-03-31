Doncic "came to the arena earlier than usual to warm-up and test his sore knee," Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Doncic is battling right knee soreness, but he has suited up in the Mavericks' past six contests, averaging 28.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 2.0 steals in a whopping 38.2 minutes per game over that span. However, straying from his typical pre-game routine could indicate that his knee soreness poses a legitimate issue, so his status will need to be monitored.
