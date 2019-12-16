Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Responding well to treatment

Doncic has been "responding well" to treatment and is already off crutches after suffering a sprained right ankle Saturday against the Heat, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Doncic has officially been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Bucks, and he's expected to miss at least a couple more games while on the mend. In his absence, look for Jalen Brunson and Delon Wright to get more work at point guard.