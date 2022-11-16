Doncic has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets for rest purposes.

Doncic has been on a tear over the last two matchups, averaging 38.5 points, 12.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists in 39.0 minutes per game. The 23-year-old had appeared in each of the Mavericks' first 13 games of the season but will get a breather Wednesday. Spencer Dinwiddie and Tim Hardaway are candidates to handle increased roles against Houston, while Doncic should be back in action Friday against the Nuggets.