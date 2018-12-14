Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Resumes hot shooting

Doncic produced 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes in the Mavericks' 99-89 loss to the Suns on Thursday.

Doncic's final line wasn't exactly anything to write home about, but he actually posted his best shooting performance of December. The 19-year-old had drained 35.7 percent or fewer of his attempts in three of the prior four games, so his accuracy Thursday was particularly encouraging. He also continues to put in strong work on the boards and as a facilitator, as he's now pulled down between seven and 11 rebounds and dished out between six and nine assists over that same four-game period.