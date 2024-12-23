Doncic (heel) is available to play Monday against the Trail Blazers.

Doncic has been sidelined for the Mavericks' last two games due to a left heel contusion, but he will return for Monday's Western Conference bout. In the six games prior to his injury, Doncic averaged 30.8 points on 52.1 percent shooting, 10.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 3.3 steals over 37.3 minutes per game.