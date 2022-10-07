Doncic will start in Friday's preseason matchup with the Magic, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Doncic will play his normal rotation minutes in the first half only. The Mavericks are likely looking to get Doncic back in rhythm, while ensuring he enters the regular season healthy.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: In line to play Friday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Slated to sit preseason opener•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Likely to sit some of preseason•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Second half surge not enough•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Carries Dallas to victory•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Named to All-NBA First Team•