Doncic is questionable for Tuesday's game against San Antonio due to left hamstring soreness.

Doncic's left hamstring soreness has been a staple of the injury report throughout the past week, although his workload was unfazed en route to 27 shots in his return from a one-game absence during Sunday's victory over Denver. Dallas is liable to exercise an abundance of caution with injury, but every game counts for the Mavericks, who currently stand seventh in the Western Conference. Doncic' status will need to be monitored in advance of Tuesday's contest.