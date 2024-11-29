Doncic (wrist) has returned to practice ahead of Saturday's game against the Jazz, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Doncic has missed the Mavericks' last four games due to a sprained right wrist, though his return to practice bodes well for his potential comeback against Utah. The superstar's status should be updated Friday, though he'll likely be considered questionable at best for Saturday. If Doncic remains sidelined, Quentin Grimes and Jaden Hardy should continue seeing an uptick in playing time.