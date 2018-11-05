Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Returns to practice Monday
Doncic (ankle) participated in practice Monday, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Doncic returned to practice after sitting out Sunday with an ankle injury. While the rookie's participation in Monday's session bodes well for his chances to play Tuesday against the Wizards, the Mavericks will wait and see how he feels following the team's pregame shootaround before determining his availability. If Doncic is unable to play, look for Harrison Barnes and Dorian Finney-Smith to benefit from some increased run.
