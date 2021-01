Doncic generated 33 points (12-25 FG, 3-10 3pt, 6-6 FT), 16 rebounds and 11 assists across 38 minutes in Monday's 113-100 win over the Rockets.

Doncic turned in a brilliant game after missing a game due to a quad injury. He showed no ill effects and recorded his first triple-double of the season. Doncic recorded 19 triple-doubles during the abbreviated 2019-20 campaign, and he will likely eclipse that number before the season is over if he stays healthy.