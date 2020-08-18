Doncic provided 42 points (13-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 14-15 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and three steals across 38 minutes in Monday's 118-110 playoff-opening loss to the Clippers.

Doncic set a record for the most points by a player in his first postseason game. While he did a little bit of everything in this contest, he also committed a career-high 11 turnovers, courtesy of an oppressive showing by the Clippers defense. He'll need to take better care of the ball moving forward, which will be made easier if the Mavs get full games out of Kristaps Porzingis, who logged only 19 minutes before being ejected Monday.