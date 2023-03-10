Doncic won't play in Saturday's game versus the Grizzlies due to a left thigh strain and is day-to-day moving forward, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Doncic reportedly avoided a serious injury but won't play Saturday due to a left thigh strain he suffered against New Orleans. Tim Hardaway, Frank Ntilikina and Justin Holiday are candidates to receive increased roles in his absence. Doncic's next chance to suit up is Monday's rematch with the Grizzlies.
