Doncic (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's Game 3 against the Jazz, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Although Doncic said he was "feeling great" after taking part in individual drills following Thursday's shootaround, the Mavericks were pessimistic that he'd be able to play in Game 3. The point guard will officially be held out for a third consecutive playoff game, which should lead to increased roles for Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson once again. However, the Mavericks expect Doncic to return in Saturday's Game 4 against Utah, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.