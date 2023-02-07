Doncic (heel) is set to rejoin Dallas on Wednesday in Los Angeles but won't play against the Clippers, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Doncic is in line to miss his third straight contest while on the mend from a right heel injury, but this is likely a sign that the start point guard is nearing a return. His next opportunity to take the floor will arrive Friday in Sacramento.
