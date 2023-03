Doncic (thigh) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

Although Doncic was questionable for Monday's matchup, his usage during the team's shootaround suggested that he'd be unavailable against Memphis, and he'll officially miss a fifth consecutive game. Jaden Hardy and Josh Green should continue to see increased run Monday, but their workload will depend on whether Kyrie Irving (foot) is cleared to play.