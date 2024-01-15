Doncic (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
As expected, Doncic has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss a third consecutive contest. Tim Hardaway should remain in the starting lineup, but Kyrie Irving figures to lead Dallas' offense. Doncic's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday versus the Lakers.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Remains out against New Orleans•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Won't play Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Ends with 31 points Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Briefly exits against Grizzlies•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Officially good to go•