Doncic (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

As expected, Doncic has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss a third consecutive contest. Tim Hardaway should remain in the starting lineup, but Kyrie Irving figures to lead Dallas' offense. Doncic's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday versus the Lakers.