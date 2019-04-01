Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Ruled out Monday

Doncic (thigh) will not play Monday against the Sixers, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.

Doncic is still dealing with some swelling in his right knee, and the Mavs will hold him out for the second consecutive game. The injury isn't considered serious, though coach Rick Carlisle commented that there's a chance the likely Rookie of the Year could be held out for the remainder of the schedule if he doesn't progress as hoped. "If [playing Doncic] is not the right thing, we won't do it," Carlisle said.