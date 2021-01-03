Doncic (quad) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Bulls, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After moving from questionable to doubtful earlier in the day, Doncic has now been ruled out as he deals with a bruised left quad. The issue shouldn't lead to an extended absence, but it's possible he could miss multiple games with the Mavs playing on the front end of a back-to-back. Expect Jalen Brunson and Trey Burke to pick up more minutes in Doncic's absence.