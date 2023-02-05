Doncic (heel) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Jazz, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Doncic was expected to miss Monday's game against the Jazz, but now it's been confirmed that he won't be available for that contest. This is a massive blow for Dallas, and Josh Green is expected to start in the superstar's place. Doncic's next chance to play will come Wednesday at the Clippers.
