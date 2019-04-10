Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Ruled out Wednesday

Doncic (thigh) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Tim Cato of The Athletic reports.

Doncic's rookie campaign is officially over, as the rookie has been ruled out of the finale with a bruised left thigh. Trey Burke and Jalen Brunson should see a larger role in his absence.

