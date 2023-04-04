Doncic (thigh) said he'll play Wednesday against the Kings, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

The Mavericks haven't released their official injury report for Wednesday's game yet, but it appears Doncic will suit up for an eighth straight contest. Since returning from a five-game absence due to a thigh injury, he's averaged 31.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game, but Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday that Dallas is "seriously considering" shutting down the All-Star point guard for the final few matchups of the regular season. However, until Dallas officially makes that decision, it's safe to expect Doncic to continue suiting up and flirting with triple-doubles.