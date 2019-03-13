Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Says he's less than 100 percent

Doncic struggled in Tuesday's loss to the Spurs and said after the game that he's still dealing with discomfort in his knee, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports. "Honestly, I wasn't 100 percent, but I want to play," Doncic said. "I want to play always. Even if we're not playing for that much right now, I want to play every game."

Given Doncic's value and the Mavs' standing in the West, it's somewhat surprising that the rookie was given the green light to play Tuesday, and his status is now worth monitoring as Thursday's matchup with the Nuggets approaches. If Doncic is still feeling the effects of a strained knee at shootaround in the morning, it wouldn't be shocking if he shows up on the injury report or is held out as a precaution.