Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Says he's less than 100 percent
Doncic struggled in Tuesday's loss to the Spurs and said after the game that he's still dealing with discomfort in his knee, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports. "Honestly, I wasn't 100 percent, but I want to play," Doncic said. "I want to play always. Even if we're not playing for that much right now, I want to play every game."
Given Doncic's value and the Mavs' standing in the West, it's somewhat surprising that the rookie was given the green light to play Tuesday, and his status is now worth monitoring as Thursday's matchup with the Nuggets approaches. If Doncic is still feeling the effects of a strained knee at shootaround in the morning, it wouldn't be shocking if he shows up on the injury report or is held out as a precaution.
More News
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...