Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Scheduled for MRI
Doncic will undergo an MRI on his ankle Friday, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.
Doncic rolled his right ankle during Thursday's practice, leaving his status for Friday's game against the Rockets in doubt. According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com, the injury is thought to be similar to the one Doncic suffered earlier in the season -- which forced him to miss four games -- though the Mavericks want to send him for additional tests before determining his availability for the team's upcoming back-to-back set Friday/Saturday.
