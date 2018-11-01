Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Scores 14 points Wednesday
Doncic had 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 loss to the Lakers.
Doncic was much quieter in this one after a 31 point explosion in his last outing. Still, he managed a solid line, continuing his impressive start to the season. He is somewhat exceeding expectations at this early stage of the campaign and is going to be in the discussion for rookie of the year in almost every situation. From a fantasy perspective, he has a shot to finish the season as a top 50 player, that being his ceiling at this stage.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Explodes for 31 points in OT loss•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Will play Monday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Should play vs. Spurs•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Questionable with sore back•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Plays well all-around Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Scores 22 points in 35 minutes•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...