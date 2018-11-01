Doncic had 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 loss to the Lakers.

Doncic was much quieter in this one after a 31 point explosion in his last outing. Still, he managed a solid line, continuing his impressive start to the season. He is somewhat exceeding expectations at this early stage of the campaign and is going to be in the discussion for rookie of the year in almost every situation. From a fantasy perspective, he has a shot to finish the season as a top 50 player, that being his ceiling at this stage.