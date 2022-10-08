Doncic registered 16 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block across 18 minutes in Friday's 110-105 loss against the Magic.

Doncic didn't even play an entire half but he's just getting minutes under his belt to make sure he's ready for the regular season. He looked efficient while he was on the court, and all signs point toward him having another MVP-caliber season if he manages to stay healthy.