Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Scores 18 to close out preseason
Doncic scored 18 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Friday's preseason loss to the Hornets.
The rookie tied DeAndre Jordan for the team lead in scoring on the night, posting yet another intriguing line in the box score. Doncic figures to see a heavy workload to begin the season with the likes of Dirk Nowitzki (ankle) and Harrison Barnes (hamstring) nursing injuries, but the rebuilding Mavs will likely give the third overall pick in this year's draft all the minutes he can handle even when the rest of the roster is healthy.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Drops 15 in win•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: 11 points in loss to Philly•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Sees full workload in preseason debut•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Will play in preseason opener•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Expected to start•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Impressing in offseason workouts•
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...