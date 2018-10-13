Doncic scored 18 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Friday's preseason loss to the Hornets.

The rookie tied DeAndre Jordan for the team lead in scoring on the night, posting yet another intriguing line in the box score. Doncic figures to see a heavy workload to begin the season with the likes of Dirk Nowitzki (ankle) and Harrison Barnes (hamstring) nursing injuries, but the rebuilding Mavs will likely give the third overall pick in this year's draft all the minutes he can handle even when the rest of the roster is healthy.