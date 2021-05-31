Doncic registered 19 points (9-24 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 0-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 106-81 win over the Mavericks.

Doncic not only struggled with his shot Sunday, but he missed all five of his attempts from the charity stripe during Sunday's loss. The 22-year-old came into Game 1 with neck pain, so that explains the off game. Before Sunday's game, he was averaging 38.0 points, 9.0 assists, 8.7 rebounds, 5.7 three-pointers, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks on 51.9 percent field-goal shooting. The third-year guard will look to bounce back shooting-wise in Game 5 on Wednesday.