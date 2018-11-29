Doncic had 20 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3PT, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and two assists in Wednesday's win over Houston.

The rookie continues to play well, and he's now scored at least 15 points in five straight games. Doncic came into the night averaging 18.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals in the month of November.