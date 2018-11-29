Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Scores 20 in win
Doncic had 20 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3PT, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and two assists in Wednesday's win over Houston.
The rookie continues to play well, and he's now scored at least 15 points in five straight games. Doncic came into the night averaging 18.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals in the month of November.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Dealing with illness•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Logs impressive 21 points•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Has double-double in loss•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Leads team with 23 points Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Full participant at practice•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.