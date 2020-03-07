Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Scores 21 in frigid shooting night
Doncic posted 21 points (7-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes in Friday's 121-96 win over the Grizzlies.
While Kristaps Porzingis enjoyed a masterful game in the blowout win, Doncic struggled a bit with his shot, especially from long range. He only converted two threes out of eight attempts and converted only 35 percent from the floor overall. This outlier game shouldn't worry Doncic owners too much, as he's almost a lock for prolific production on a nightly basis.
