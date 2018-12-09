Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Scores 21 points in Saturday's win

Doncic dialed up 21 points (7-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, and one assist in 32 minutes during Saturday's 107-104 win over the Rockets.

Doncic was having a relatively quiet night until he exploded in the latter stages of the final frame and led the team to a thrilling comeback victory. The rookie continues to deliver special performances and remains a strong option across all formats.