Doncic dialed up 21 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds, and three assists in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 111-102 win over the Trail Blazers.

Doncic did not appear to be bothered by the hip injury that forced him to miss Sunday's game against the Clippers. Instead, he casually dominated, delivering the dagger on a silky step-back three-pointer after the Trail Blazers cut the lead to six with about a minute remaining. Doncic has grabbed nine or more boards six times and scored 20-plus points in 11 of 21 appearances, and the rookie phenom continues to provide extremely well-rounded stats.