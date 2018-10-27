Doncic scored 22 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), grabbed five rebounds and dished four assists in 35 minutes Friday as Dallas fell to Toronto.

Doncic has been every bit as good as advertised. He's been running the show for the Mavericks alongside Dennis Smith, who missed Friday's game due to an ankle injury, so the stage was set for Doncic and he didn't disappoint. It appears that the rookie sensation is setting the baseline for what fantasy owners should expect from him. It's a long season so expect both peaks-and-valleys, but both the talent and production is there.