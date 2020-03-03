Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Scores 23 to go with nine dimes

Doncic (thumb) delivered 23 points (8-20 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-9 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 109-107 loss to the Bulls.

Doncic rejoined the lineup following a one-game absence with a thumb injury. While he struggled from the field, perhaps in part due to the aforementioned ailment, Doncic came awfully close to sinking a buzzer-beating half-court attempt that would've won his team the game. He'll look to have a better night from a shooting perspective during Wednesday's matchup versus the Pelicans.