Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Scores 23 to go with nine dimes
Doncic (thumb) delivered 23 points (8-20 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-9 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 109-107 loss to the Bulls.
Doncic rejoined the lineup following a one-game absence with a thumb injury. While he struggled from the field, perhaps in part due to the aforementioned ailment, Doncic came awfully close to sinking a buzzer-beating half-court attempt that would've won his team the game. He'll look to have a better night from a shooting perspective during Wednesday's matchup versus the Pelicans.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...