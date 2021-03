Doncic recorded 25 points (9-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3=4 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes in Monday's 127-106 win over the Thunder.

Doncic showed no ill effects from the back injury and non-COVID illness that kept him out of action last weekend. Although he didn't post his typical numbers, the All-Star's services weren't required in this convincing win. He only played 28 minutes, which is his fourth-lowest total of the season.