Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Scores 25 points with seven dimes
Doncic posted 25 points (11-25 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-5 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Jazz.
Doncic singlehandedly kept his team in the game for a large portion of it, as he was the only Maverick to score in double figures through the first half. The recent return of Kristaps Porzingis (knee) shouldn't put any kind of noticeable dent in Doncic's production as his usage rate was at 38.2 going into this game anyway. The soon-to-be 21-year old is producing first-round value, and there's no reason to expect that to drop as the Mavericks make their playoff push.
