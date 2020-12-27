Doncic had 24 points (8-18 FG, 0-5 3PT, 8-9 FT), nine rebounds and eight assists in Sunday's blowout win over the Clippers.

The game got away from the Clippers early on and the Mavs built the biggest halftime lead in the shot block era, holding a 77-27 advantage at the break. As a result, Doncic saw a reduced workload, but he still nearly posted a triple-double. Overall, it's been a fine start to the season for Doncic, though he's just 2-of-16 from three-point range.