Doncic scored 29 points (9-19 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 8-10 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 123-119 win over the Kings.

Though Doncic was held scoreless in the final period, he did the heavy lifting through the first three quarters before Kyrie Irving and Christian Wood picked up the slack late, combining to score all 31 of Dallas' points in the game's final 12 minutes. Doncic's final line didn't deviate dramatically from his season-long averages and percentages, but the fact that the Mavericks secured their second win in nine games is noteworthy with regard to his availability moving forward. The point guard noted prior to Wednesday's contest that he doesn't plan to sit out any games so long as Dallas has a shot at securing the final spot in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament, and the win over the Kings now leaves the Mavericks tied with the Thunder with a 38-42 record. The Thunder hold a tiebreaker and could claim a half-game lead in the standings with a win over the Jazz on Thursday, but since the Mavericks still wouldn't be eliminated from playoff contention in that scenario, expect Doncic to play his usual allotment of minutes Friday versus the Bulls.