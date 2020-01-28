Play

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Scores 29 to go with 11 boards

Doncic delivered 29 points (10-24, 5-12 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes during Monday's 107-97 win over the Thunder.

Doncic had been listed as probable earlier in the day due to a sore right ankle and gave it a go as expected. He continues to put together one of the best sophomore seasons in NBA history, and he'll look to keep it rolling during Tuesday's tilt versus the Suns.

More News
Our Latest Stories