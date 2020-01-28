Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Scores 29 to go with 11 boards
Doncic delivered 29 points (10-24, 5-12 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes during Monday's 107-97 win over the Thunder.
Doncic had been listed as probable earlier in the day due to a sore right ankle and gave it a go as expected. He continues to put together one of the best sophomore seasons in NBA history, and he'll look to keep it rolling during Tuesday's tilt versus the Suns.
