Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Scores 32 points in Friday's win

Doncic delivered 32 points (9-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 11-13 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 106-101 win over the Pistons.

Doncic was sensational, finishing a couple boards and a couple dimes shy of a triple-double while filling up the stat sheet in every category. He continues to earn lots of trips to the charity stripe, which has helped him score 30-plus points five times through 47 appearances. The 19-year-old rookie remains a rare talent capable of consistently producing in every area except blocked shots.