Doncic accumulated 39 points (14-29 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 113-110 loss to the Cavaliers.

Doncic's final stat line was once again mouthwatering, though he appeared to be in line for an even bigger performance after tallying 29 points in the first half. The superstar point guard went just 2-for-7 in the fourth quarter and posted a modest 10 points after halftime, but for fantasy purposes his overall numbers were exceptional. Doncic has now scored 30-plus points in 14 of his past 15 games, averaging a ridiculous 36.7 points, 10.3 assists, 8.9 rebounds, 3.9 triples, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks over that span. On the season, he ranks second in the NBA with 33.7 points and third with 9.2 dimes per contest.