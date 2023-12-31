Doncic amassed 39 points (14-29 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Saturday's 132-122 victory over Golden State.

Doncic was just what the doctor ordered for the Mavericks who welcomed the All-Star's return after dropping a gam to the Timberwolves without his contribution Doncic played 38 minutes and seemed unfazed by his recent quad injury, although additional monitoring of his status is warranted with just one day of rest before facing the Jazz on New Year's Day.